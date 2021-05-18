Copper cable thieves get violent and deadly
Two security guards at substation brutally murdered
The killing of two security officers tasked with protecting an electrical substation from cable thieves has highlighted the danger that lurks behind the crime often referred to as economic sabotage.
The officers, who were part of a reaction team that was stationed at Verref substation in Vereeniging, south of Johannesburg, were gunned down on Friday, two days after four of their colleagues were brutally assaulted with pipes and landed in hospital...
