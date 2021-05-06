Failure to allocate units blamed for collapse of project

Sebokeng hostel stripped bare after R102m revamp

A whopping R102m has been spent to refurbish KwaMasiza Hostel in Sebokeng in the Vaal but the units have been vandalised after they were never allocated to anyone.



Hostel residents have told Sowetan how they've watched helplessly as the 201 units that were refurbished to improve their lives have been stripped yet they continue to live in old units with no electricity or proper sanitation...