Failure to allocate units blamed for collapse of project
Sebokeng hostel stripped bare after R102m revamp
A whopping R102m has been spent to refurbish KwaMasiza Hostel in Sebokeng in the Vaal but the units have been vandalised after they were never allocated to anyone.
Hostel residents have told Sowetan how they've watched helplessly as the 201 units that were refurbished to improve their lives have been stripped yet they continue to live in old units with no electricity or proper sanitation...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.