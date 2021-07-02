New mayor promises to clean up council placed under admin

Mataboge, who took over the reigns after the resignation of Kgotso Khumalo following graft allegations, is racing against time to ring in changes in the North West municipality whose seat is in Potchesfstroom.

Recently elected JB Marks local municipality mayor Mapule Mataboge has acknowledged that her municipality has been facing serious challenges when it comes to service delivery.



