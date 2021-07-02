Rubbish piles up at illegal dumping sites

These numerous dumping sites, usually on vacant land that is few metres away from residential units, are a great cause for concern for home owners who are forced to bear the stench of the refuse and unhygienic conditions daily.

When driving into Ikageng, a township in Potchefstroom which falls under the JB Marks municipality in North West, you get welcomed by piles and heaps of rubbish lying on illegal dumping sites.



