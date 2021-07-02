Business slams collapse of infrastructure

​Business owners have raised concerns about the rate at which public infrastructure and service delivery are deteriorating in the JB Marks municipality and could repel investors.

Leader of the Chamber of Commerce, Jonathan Baron, told Sowetan that the collapse of public infrastructure and service delivery started about three years ago and it was bad for the image of the JB Marks municipality...