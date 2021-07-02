'Mayor's arrest destabilised JB Marks municipality'

When mayor Kgotso Khumalo was arrested while he was in office, this resulted in instability and confusion at the JB Marks local municipality.

When mayor Kgotso Khumalo was arrested while he was in office, this resulted in instability and confusion at the JB Marks local municipality.



JB Marks municipality chamber of commerce chairperson Jonathan Baron said Khumalo had to resign in May as he, and the municipality's director Cecil Hendry and Mohau Shuping, faced eight charges relating to fraud and theft of the municipality's funds. ..