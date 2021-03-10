Had these been happening in 'white areas', we would see the political will to resolve the issues

Vaal pollution proof that black lives don't matter

When we speak of spatiality, it is often in the context of apartheid. We know that townships are the result of the apartheid city, which was designed to isolate black people, who were deemed as nothing more than a reserve army of labour, from central business districts and leafy suburbs. As reservoirs for cheap labour used to build the White economy, townships were neglected and systematically underdeveloped.



We see the result of spatial apartheid every day and as a result, the narrative that we have come to accept that is that the spatial injustices that are happening in our country are solely the result of the apartheid system that hurled black people to the margins of existence...