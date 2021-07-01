Gauteng health department mourns death of official coordinating vaccines
The Gauteng health department is mourning the death of a senior official who was responsible for the province’s vaccination programme in the fight against Covid-19.
Dumisani Malele died on Monday night, the department said...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.