Panyaza Lesufi not involved in awarding of R30m tender to In2IT Technologies: public protector's office

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said he hoped those who accused him of influencing the awarding of a R30m tender to In2IT Technologies would “do the honourable thing” after deputy public protector Kholeka Gcaleka found that there was no wrongdoing on his part.

“I just hope those who insulted me and even laid a criminal case with the police will do the honourable thing,” Lesufi wrote on his Twitter page.

The public protector’s office had in 2020 received a complaint from Adv Anton Alberts who alleged that Lesufi might have unduly influenced the award of the R30m tender to In2IT Technologies, considering that he allegedly, on several occasions tried to “insert” In2IT Technologies into government services.