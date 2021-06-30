Netcare patient load in Gauteng is 100% more than Covid-19 first wave

The virulence of the Delta strain of Covid-19 has been spelled out by the Netcare hospital group.

CEO Dr Richard Friedland said on Wednesday the surge in Covid-19 cases and high admissions to hospitals in Gauteng are directly linked to the emergence of the Delta variant in SA.

“Initial modelling suggested Gauteng would experience a third wave which would be lower than the second wave but may last longer, in other words the ‘lower for longer scenario’. This appeared to be the case until the first week of June, when the daily number of positive cases started to break the trend, rising exponentially on June 15.

“Since then, it has been increasing rapidly, far exceeding the peak of both the first and second waves in Gauteng.”