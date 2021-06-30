Covid-19 jabs: Calls mounting for key sectors to move up the vaccination queue

As the number of coronavirus cases continues to climb, there are growing pleas for some sectors to be bumped up the vaccination queue.

Agility Agri, an employee benefit and healthcare solution for the agricultural industry, has asked that farmers and farm workers be prioritised for vaccination.

The Shoprite Group and the Fuel Retailers Association of SA (FRA) are among those making the same plea.

Agricultural economist Dr Kobus Laubscher, an independent consultant to Agility Agri, said farmers and farmworkers, in their capacity as essential contributors to the SA economy and the wellbeing of the country’s citizens, should be prioritised.

“If this doesn’t happen, it may jeopardise the contribution agriculture is making in terms of job creation, the continued ensuring of food security and earning foreign exchange,” he said.