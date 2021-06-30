'Election in the age of Covid is reasonably possible'

Use protocols to secure this constitutional obligation, says Maimane

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane said it is possible for the October 27 local government elections to go-ahead under Covid-19 circumstances.



Speaking at the inquiry set up to probe the feasibility of free and fair elections during the pandemic, led by former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke, Maimane said there are conditions that can allow for the elections to continue...