537 elderly prisoners have received Covid-19 jabs

While the health ministry pushes for vaccination of the elderly, those behind bars have not been left behind.

On Monday the department of correctional services (DCS) reported that its vaccination processes for prisoners who are 60 and above was going according to plan with more than 500 prisoners vaccinated to date.

The prisoners were receiving their jabs alongside prison healthcare workers and guards.

“As of June 24, 797 healthcare professionals, or 77.9% of correctional services healthcare workers, had received their vaccines. Ninety officials and 537 inmates aged over 60 also received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Other inmates and officials will receive vaccines during the next phases,” said department spokesperson Sechaba Mphahlele.

The vaccine rollout was being monitored through the DCS vaccination rollout coordinating committee, which comprises healthcare officials from head office and all regions.

The department said it had 90 approved vaccination sites to cater for the 138,828 prisoners under its care.