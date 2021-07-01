Scientific data should drive poll decision — Moseneke

Speaking at the inquiry, Moseneke said it is vital to ensure that the rights to life and vote are equally protected.

Former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke says the inquiry set up to probe the feasibility of free and fair elections during the pandemic will need scientific data that outlines whether citizens can go to the polls in October.



On Wednesday, Moseneke said the health minister would have to appear before the commission to give a picture of data...