Aspen to partner with finance institutions to boost vaccine know-how

A group of global finance institutions led by the World Bank's International Finance Corporation (IFC) said on Wednesday they would help to facilitate an increase in vaccine manufacturing know-how in Africa by partnering with SA pharmaceutical company Aspen Pharmacare.

As a first step, the IFC, French development institution Proparco, German development finance institution DEG and the US International Development Finance Corporation jointly loaned 600m euros (R10.2bn) to the company.

The initiative comes days after the WHO announced setting up a technology transfer hub in SA to give companies from poor and middle-income countries on the continent the know-how and licences to produce Covid-19 vaccines.

Advanced countries in North America and Europe have been criticised by scientists and politicians for hoarding vaccines, thus making it difficult for poor African countries to purchase vaccines and inoculate their citizens.

Africa currently has among the world's worst vaccination rates, with SA, the region's' most industrialised economy, having partly vaccinated only 4% of its entire 60m population.