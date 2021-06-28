Reopening of schools should be guided by third wave, say unions

Teacher unions have expressed concerns about the announcement of the reopening of schools for the third term, saying it should be guided by the third wave.

On Monday, minister of basic education Angie Motshekga, who was in the Free State as part of monitoring the vaccination of teachers and support staff, said schools would open on July 19, instead of July 26 as it was originally scheduled in the 2021 school calendar.

This followed the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday that all schools will start closing from Wednesday as the country is experiencing a third wave of Covid-19 infections.

Ben Machipi, general secretary of the Professional Educators’ Union, said they supported the school closure in view of the surge in infections

“We are, however, not in support that the opening date should be July 19. We should first observe the impact of the 14-day alert level 4 lockdown on infections before determining when must school reopen,” Machipi said.

Basil Manuel, executive director of the National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of SA, said the date for the reopening of schools left them a bit uncomfortable.