'Close to 150k vaccinations a day by the end of week'
According to statistics from the department of health, SA administered less than 1,400 vaccinations on Sunday countrywide.
SA has capacity to administer 170,000 Covid-19 vaccinations a day but has been unable to deliver at that rate due to various factors, including issues with licensing.
