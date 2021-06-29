'Close to 150k vaccinations a day by the end of week'

According to statistics from the department of health, SA administered less than 1,400 vaccinations on Sunday countrywide.

SA has capacity to administer 170,000 Covid-19 vaccinations a day but has been unable to deliver at that rate due to various factors, including issues with licensing.



According to statistics from the department of health, SA administered less than 1,400 vaccinations on Sunday countrywide...