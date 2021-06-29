Wine industry heads to court over booze ban in Western Cape

Vinpro, which represents close to 2,600 SA wine grape producers, cellars and other wine-related businesses, on Tuesday launched an urgent interim interdict application to lift the ban on the sale of wine in the Western Cape.

The preliminary date for the hearing is July 2.

“The latest ban of two weeks that has been imposed follows 19 weeks of revenue loss over the past 15 months, which has had a devastating effect on the wine and tourism sector that employs more than 269,000 people,” said Rico Basson, Vinpro MD.

“A large number of our wine producers and wineries are small. More than 80% of the 529 wineries are small and medium enterprises and are reliant on direct sales to customers.”

He said although wine exports may continue during the adjusted lockdown restrictions, the industry exports less than 50% of annual production, with the other half sold on home soil.

“With no financial support from government for these businesses, their prospects — and that of employees — are extremely bleak.”