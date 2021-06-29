Complacency has led us to third wave

An article last year in the UK's Sunday Times said Covid complacency threatens SA. It said we looked like a candidate for death and illness on a grand scale.

The reality of emerging new strains is alarming. The third wave has stripped bare the illusion that the first and second waves prepared us for what we are encountering now.

Public complacency was at its highest levels after the second wave subsided; together with our leaders' ignorance and warning signs of new variants circulating in other countries.

The country is flying blind into what could be our darkest winter in modern history (Eskom notwithstanding).

The third wave reminds us of our arrogance of ignorance. Warnings and knowledge existed, but were largely ignored, and too little was done to prepare our economy and society for the potential impact.

The colder weather, drier air, people spending more time indoors, and overall weariness of lives disrupted by pandemic precautions, all make us more vulnerable. We need to enforce the use of masks and for people to act responsibly. The most important thing is that we do not want to catch up with the epidemic.

Farouk Araie, Actonville, Benoni