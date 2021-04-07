Bara hospital cites 12 - out of staff complement of 6,048 - for going Awol
MEC commends team for its management of staff absenteeism
The dedication of the team at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto has been commended by Gauteng MEC for health Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi.
For the year 2020, the hospital recorded 98 employees for absenteeism or absconding out of a staff complement of 6,048, she disclosed on Wednesday.
Of these 98 employees, 86 took unauthorised leave while 12 absconded.
“Most of these absentees were in the support staff (cleaners, porters and food service aid), with 41 reported for absenteeism,” she said.
“The nursing component had 28 absentees out of its 3,048 staff complement, and administration staff (HR, finance, transport, communication among others) reported 12 absentees out of 714 employees.”
Other units recorded absentees below two-digit figures.
Mokgethi said the hospital's management regularly undertakes workshops on a code of conduct, orientation and training sessions on leave utilisation and management.
In addition, there are sessions with organised labour to ensure staff are informed on the Public Service Code of Conduct that includes sections on leave of absence.
The hospital management also enforces disciplinary measures where necessary.
“We view the issue of absenteeism or abscondment in a serious light, given that it has a ripple effect on service delivery. When an employee does not report for duty, a facility is not able to maintain appropriate and acceptable required service delivery standards. This compromises service of the entire department.
“One is encouraged to see that hospital management enforces all tools at its disposal to ensure that regular orientation workshops and awareness campaigns are undertaken.”
TimesLIVE
