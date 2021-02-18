Health workers among 28 people to receive J&J jab
Bara nurse shares joy at being among first to be vaccinated
Lebogang Selahla put on her uniform yesterday morning to go to work and tend to Covid-19 patients in her ward at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital.
Little did she know that she’d be among the first group of health workers to get the Covid-19 vaccine in Gauteng...
