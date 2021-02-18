SA has enough vaccine doses in pipeline for 40m people – Mkhize

Healthcare workers line up to receive their jabs

The vaccination of front-line workers took off yesterday with a pledge that there would be enough vaccines to inoculate 40m people, or two-thirds of the population, to achieve herd immunity.



There was anxiety, excitement and hope across major health districts in the country as healthcare workers lined up to receive the first jabs to kick-start the national rollout programme...