Doc just one of 14 black plastic surgeons in SA
Monaisa's sculpturing skills bring confidence to scarred women
He is one of just 14 black plastic surgeons in SA and for Dr Brian Monaisa, his job is about more than just what meets the eye.
Rather, he sees what he does daily as a tool to help unleash people’s confidence, and has in some cases, even led to improved, happier marriages...
