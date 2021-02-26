WATCH | Two more vaccination sites to be added in Gauteng for when new batch arrives

South Africa

By Staff Reporter - 26 February 2021 - 17:44

Health workers at Bara and Steve Biko hospitals line up to get Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Two new Covid-19 vaccination sites will be added in Gauteng, at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Tshwane and Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital.

Gauteng premier David Makhura and health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi confirmed this while on a walkabout at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto on Friday.

The inoculation programme began almost two weeks ago in SA, with 16,800 doses of the vaccine allocated to Gauteng.

According to the office of the health MEC, Gauteng experienced a vaccine backlog as the first phase of the programme saw thousands of health-care workers coming to receive jabs, including workers from neighbouring provinces.

Dr Merika Tsitsi, head of the Covid-19 vaccination programme at Bara, said close to 1,000 health-care workers have been receiving jabs every day this week.

He also said all 16,800 doses allocated to the province were expected to be administered by the end of Friday.

TimesLIVE

