WATCH | Two more vaccination sites to be added in Gauteng for when new batch arrives

Two new Covid-19 vaccination sites will be added in Gauteng, at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Tshwane and Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital.

Gauteng premier David Makhura and health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi confirmed this while on a walkabout at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto on Friday.

The inoculation programme began almost two weeks ago in SA, with 16,800 doses of the vaccine allocated to Gauteng.