Health workers at Bara and Steve Biko hospitals line up to get Johnson & Johnson vaccine

About 28 health workers will take the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Soweto's Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital on Wednesday afternoon as the rollout kicks off across the country..

In Gauteng, the vaccination of health workers will start at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Diepkloof and Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria.

At Bara, four beds have been prepared in the ward where the vaccination is to take place.

The process starts by vaccinators taking the details of the health worker to be vaccinated and thereafter, the employee will be taken to one of many stations where they will get the jab.

They then wait for 10 minutes to be observed before they are allowed to leave the hall.

Those with any negative medical reaction will be taken to one of the four beds where they will be observed further.

Nurse Nomthandazo Makhavhu said she was now excited to be involved in the process, saying she had been sceptical about the vaccine before.