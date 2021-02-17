South Africa

Health workers at Bara and Steve Biko hospitals line up to get Johnson & Johnson vaccine

17 February 2021 - 15:37
Healthcare workers are vaccinated, 17 February 2021, at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto, Johannesburg. Phase one of the vaccine rollout has started throughout the country in the fight against covid-19.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

About 28 health workers will take the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Soweto's Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital on Wednesday afternoon as the rollout kicks off across the country..

In Gauteng, the vaccination of health workers will start at  Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Diepkloof and Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria.

At Bara, four beds have been prepared in the  ward where the vaccination is to take place.

The process starts by vaccinators taking the details of the health worker to be vaccinated  and thereafter,  the  employee will be taken to one of many stations where they will get the jab.

They then wait for 10 minutes to be observed before they are allowed to leave the hall. 

Those with any negative medical reaction will be taken to one of the four beds where they will be observed further. 

Nurse Nomthandazo Makhavhu said she was now excited to be involved in the process, saying she had been sceptical about the vaccine before. 

Ramaphosa, Mkhize to get first vaccine jabs

President Cyril Ramaphosa and health minister Zweli Mkhize will be among the first group of those receiving  the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine ...
News
4 hours ago

IN QUOTES | Mkhize says J&J vaccine has 57% efficacy against the new Covid-19 variant

The country's Covid-19 vaccine rollout is set to begin this week with the first batch of 80,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
News
5 hours ago

