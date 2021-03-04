Twisted reasoning to place name changes

People in Eastern Cape are starving, many schools are dilapidated, with pit latrines or no toilets. Hospitals are a disgrace.

There are few clinics, with huge shortages of medical and nursing staff. Personal protective equipment, basic equipment and medicines in short supply.

Most villages and places like Makhanda or Grahamstown; (what was wrong with Rhini?) always short of water. Port Elizabeth, now changed to Gqeberha, why not simply call it iBhayi?

What is this preoccupation with senseless names that twist many a tongue while trying to pronounce them? Is there any sense in this and who benefits from this useless exercise? This is money that could be gainfully used for other projects.

PE airport renamed Dawid Stuurman, never heard of this chap; and East London airport, King Phalo airport, I don't know why he deserves to be honoured. Can this be classified as service delivery?

All of this is done in the name of transformation. How about transforming the lives of the long-suffering people of Eastern Cape?

East London, also known as eMonti for as long as I can remember, is to be changed to Gompa, Maclear will be called Nqanqarhu, and so the senseless process continues. But, we still call Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital Bara today after it was changed many years ago.

In the midst of an economically crippling pandemic, what twisted reasoning is this? One dumb person comes up with a not-so-clever suggestion and everyone falls for it. I hope the people of this province raise objections to this wasteful expenditure with the national government and demand more accountability.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa, Midrand.