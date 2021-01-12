Healthcare workers say not enough PPEs distributed

Hospital management blamed for staff Covid infections

The rising number of patients needing admission in Gauteng have put hospital management and staff on their toes as beds are running out and healthcare workers demand adequate personal protective equipment (PPEs) to deal with the virus.



At Tembisa Hospital on the East Rand, CEO Lekopane Mogaladi told Sowetan yesterday that of the 159 Covid beds available, 148 of them were occupied...