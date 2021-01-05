Roadblocks used to offer voluntary testing to people entering province

Gauteng braced for spike in Covid-19 infections

The Gauteng government has ramped up its screening of citizens for Covid-19 as infections in the province are expected to spike after the holidays, with workers returning to their jobs this week.



Yesterday, Gauteng premier David Makhura joined law enforcement and health workers at the Grasmere tollgate along the N1, where voluntary testing was offered to people entering the province with symptoms and those from hotspots across the country...