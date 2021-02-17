'We are taking a giant step, like a baby' — David Makhura hails Gauteng rollout of Covid vaccines

Dr Steve Mankupane, acting CEO of Soweto's Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital, will be among the first health workers in Gauteng to be vaccinated against the coronavirus on Wednesday.

Gauteng health MEC Dr Nomathemba Mokgethi has already received a jab at Bara. She described it an exciting moment for health professionals. “At least they have hope. They were working without protection.”

Dr Tsitsi Merika, head of the Covid programme at the hospital, said they will vaccinate 40 health-care workers on Wednesday.

Between 400 and 600 people will be vaccinated daily at the facility, he said, adding that as health workers, they appreciate that they have been prioritised as they have been working hard the past 11 months.

The inoculation programme kicked off in SA on Wednesday afternoon, after the arrival of the first batch of 80,000 single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Tuesday evening.