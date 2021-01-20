Empty trauma beds at Bara has nothing to do with sale ban

State's anti-booze move does more harm than good

Like many people who enjoy a tipple, I also have some riveting tales about my relationship and experiences with alcohol. To an extent, the experiences have been both negative and positive, with the negatives including near-death escapades. On the other hand, the increased sociability associated with alcohol use has led to productive ventures through the inspiration of writing ideas for example.



As a mind-altering substance, it is understandable why drinking alcohol carries an age restriction. Consuming alcohol was never meant for children. Children who consume alcohol risk unpalatable consequences almost in a similar way to those who engage in sexual activities. Alcohol and children should never be used in the same sentence except as a warning for them to stay away from the stuff. It is the role of parents to ensure that their children do not end addicted to alcohol, which will have a negative effect on the lives and futures...