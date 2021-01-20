Empty trauma beds at Bara has nothing to do with sale ban
State's anti-booze move does more harm than good
Like many people who enjoy a tipple, I also have some riveting tales about my relationship and experiences with alcohol. To an extent, the experiences have been both negative and positive, with the negatives including near-death escapades. On the other hand, the increased sociability associated with alcohol use has led to productive ventures through the inspiration of writing ideas for example.
As a mind-altering substance, it is understandable why drinking alcohol carries an age restriction. Consuming alcohol was never meant for children. Children who consume alcohol risk unpalatable consequences almost in a similar way to those who engage in sexual activities. Alcohol and children should never be used in the same sentence except as a warning for them to stay away from the stuff. It is the role of parents to ensure that their children do not end addicted to alcohol, which will have a negative effect on the lives and futures...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.