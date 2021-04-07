South Africa

‘Ace was with us during dark times’: ANCWL wants prayers for Magashule

07 April 2021 - 14:14
Embattled ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said in Soweto on Wednesday that he would hold his head high at all times. File photo.
Image: Alon Skuy/Sunday Times

The national executive committee (NEC) of the ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) made an impassioned plea on Wednesday to pastors in the African Methodist Episcopal Church to pray for the party’s secretary-general to have strength.

Ace Magashule is one of many party leaders with criminal charges hanging over his head and is expected to step aside from his position due to a resolution adopted by the party.

Speaking at a 150th commemoration event for struggle stalwart Charlotte Maxeke in Kliptown, Soweto, the ANCWL pledged its support for Magashule.

“When days were dark in SA, Ace was with us fighting. He has not stopped. We’re still running, fighting to try and fix the country,” said NEC member Sonto Thipe.

“Please pray for him always, for him to have strength. He is one of our own.”

Thipe would not go into detail about why she requested prayers for Magashule, other than to say “the party has its own challenges”.

Speaking at the event, Magashule said he would hold his head high at all times. “We must never walk with our faces down. We must walk with confidence, walk tall,” he said.   

“When you have lost hope, you make even those who are looking up to you to lose hope. No matter how difficult it gets, you must keep your face up.”

Paying tribute to Maxeke, Magashule described her as a selfless leader who cared about others and sought to help others.  

He apologised to the community for the poor conditions in which they live.

“I am really sorry that after so many years Kliptown is not where it is supposed to be today.”

TimesLIVE

