Temporary housing project to alleviate congestion in hostels has major defects: public protector

A temporary tin shack housing project meant to alleviate congestion in hostels and in an informal settlement in Tzaneen, Limpopo, and built at a cost of more than R2.5m, was found by the public protector to have major structural and non-structural defects.

A report by the acting public protector said the defects were mainly due to design deficiencies, poor construction practice, inadequate assembly and non-compliance with processes regarding certification of alternative building technologies.

“The major deficiency is the absence of foundations and structural elements in all [units]. The [units] are not safe and pose a public health and safety hazard to inhabitants and other persons in their vicinity. The workmanship is generally poor and does not meet the level of accuracy required in building construction,” the report said.

It added that four officials, including the project manager at the Housing Development Agency (HDA) in Limpopo and the company director, had been arrested by the Hawks and the Special Investigating Unit was also investigating the project.

