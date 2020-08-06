South Africa

A tale of two 'shacks' - one in Limpopo, the other one in Gauteng

By Peter Ramothwala and Penwell Dlamini - 06 August 2020 - 09:12

The type of R64,000 house you get varies considerably depending on which province you live in.

This much is evident for residents of Talana in Tzaneen, Limpopo, and Zandspruit in Johannesburg, whose temporary housing shelters differ as much as the two areas are geographically...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Massive Beirut blast leaves at least 10 dead, hundreds injured
Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
X