South Africa

Department to probe price tag on temporary units

06 August 2020 - 09:19

The department of human settlements has ordered two independent investigations into the suspected low-quality temporary tin shelters built at Talana Hostel in Tzaneen, Limpopo.

The department's director-general, Joseph Leshabane, said they commissioned two investigations to determine the quality and standard of the controversial 40 temporary shelters following a public outcry...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Massive Beirut blast leaves at least 10 dead, hundreds injured
Ramaphosa's address: School to close again & Covid-19 spending clampdown
X