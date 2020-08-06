Department to probe price tag on temporary units
The department of human settlements has ordered two independent investigations into the suspected low-quality temporary tin shelters built at Talana Hostel in Tzaneen, Limpopo.
The department's director-general, Joseph Leshabane, said they commissioned two investigations to determine the quality and standard of the controversial 40 temporary shelters following a public outcry...
