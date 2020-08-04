South Africa

Businessman defends R64k price tag on shacks

04 August 2020 - 09:29

A Limpopo businessman who constructed controversial shacks with each costing the taxpayer R64,000 has hit back at his critics, saying he only took home R3,000 profit per unit.

Aventino Group was awarded the R2.4m tender to construct 40 "low-cost housing" units at Talana Hostel in Tzaneen, Limpopo...

