Soweto remains a gem many are proud to call home

Unmatched pedigree of SA's iconic township Soweto

Lily’s Bioscope is Soweto’s oldest cinema. Situated in Meadowlands Zone 2, it opened its doors in the early '60s at a time when the world-famous township was still a new settlement.



For most of its residents, the painful memories of forced removals in government trucks from Sophiatown to this bleak landscape in the shadows of goldmine dumps were still fresh and vivid. The destruction of the freehold cosmopolitan settlement started in 1955. Rose Nuku Ndlovu was born in Sophiatown in 1948. She was only seven years old when her family was relocated to Meadowlands. Before this tragedy her parents were proud owners of house number 48 on Bertha Street. ..