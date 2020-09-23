Government forges ahead with delivery of controversial tin shack houses despite public outcry and disruptions

The agency of the department of human settlement tasked with driving the rollout of the controversial tin shack houses to vulnerable communities across the country, says the project is forging ahead despite public outcry and disruptions in some areas.

The Housing Development Agency (HDA) which issued tenders for the construction of temporary transitional residential units (TRUs) from Talana in Tzaneen in Limpopo to Duncan Village in East London, in the Eastern Cape, says it's on course complete the shelters to communities in need.

In the latest row, some Mamelodi residents have taken issue with the rollout of the project in the area accusing government of wasting money by spending R64 000 per unit in the construction of the tin shacks.

The tin shacks were built to ease congestion of the overcrowded at Mamelodi hostel. They formed part of interventions meant to ensure communities had enough space to practice social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. In May, Human Settlements minister Lindiwe Sisulu visited the hostel to inspect the temporary residential unit structures.

However residents have since disrupted the project vowing to prevent people from being moved into the units. But HDA has claimed that some of the people behind the disruption of the project at Mamelodi hostel were not even from the area. The agency has alleged that some of the people were trying to negotiate for subcontracting tender and when they failed they resorted to disruption.

One opponent of the project in Mamelodi, Apson Makaung has been accused of trying to stop it because he did not get a share of its money and that he did not live in the area.