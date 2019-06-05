Who authorised demolition of Alex shacks? Inquiry expected to find out

The inquiry into alleged human rights violations in Johannesburg's Alexandra township is likely to hear on Wednesday exactly who authorised the demolition of 80 shacks built on illegally occupied land.

This was according to Buang Jones, provincial manager at South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), on Tuesday.

The inquiry - by the SAHRC and the public protector’s office - is aimed at investigating alleged corruption and possible human rights violations in Alexandra. It follows a spate of protests in April over a lack of housing, water and sanitation, as well as overcrowding.

It will also look into allegations of corruption in the R1.3bn Alexandra Renewal Project (ARP), launched in 2001 to develop the township.

Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba visited the area on Monday and said he did not know about the demolition until he heard about it in the news. He promised that heads would roll when he found out who had authorised the demolition, which left hundreds of people homeless.