1,600 families to be moved out of cramped shantytown

Vayise, 61, lives in a small shack situated just five metres from the Jukskei River. He arrived in the informal settlement in 1992. He had been living in the hostel but had to find another place due to political clashes in the apartheid era.

Due to the proximity of the shack to the river notorious for flooding, he is forced to spend nights with friends during the rainy season.

"I can hear the river when it is picking up. People living upstream also give us the alert that the water is rising and I have to sleep at friends' houses until the water subsides."

Vayise applied for a fully subsidised house in 1996. He produced the document as proof. He lives alone in a one-roomed shack and his children are back in the Eastern Cape.

"I have watched people leave this place and getting houses elsewhere. I have seen people leave for Riverpark, Braamfischer, Diepsloot, and Extention 7 and Extension 8 of Alexandra. Foreigners got RDPs ahead of me and moved to new houses and a better life while I stay in a shack. I can't wait to leave this place," he said.

Setjwetla was identified by the government as a high-risk informal settlement due to the number of people living together in a small space.

The relocation announced by Johannesburg MMC of housing Mlungisi Mabaso is expected to take place in three to four months.

Mabaso has tasked the local councillor to start "engaging" qualifying residents to allow the government to move them.

Mabaso said the relocation of qualifying South Africans from Setjwetla is aimed at reducing congestion in the settlement, something which has been identified as a risk factor during the coronavirus pandemic.

"On our side as a department we are ready, we are just waiting for the councillor to finish his engagement and then we start with our programme. Out of 5,100 households that are here, we will move 1,600 to the identified sites.

"We have a few sites in this region which have been identified for development. That is why we are moving only people who are eligible to subsidies; it is the same people that will be allocated once those developments are completed. As you know construction is a long-term process, but for now we need an interim solution to deal with the congestion of this informal settlement.