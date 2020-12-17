South Africa

Businesswoman, project manager face fraud charges

Hawks make arrests over Limpopo shacks scandal

17 December 2020 - 16:41

A Limpopo businesswoman whose company is behind the controversial Limpopo temporary shacks and a project manager have been arrested by the Hawks for fraud.

The Hawks arrested the pair during a sting operation in different locations in Polokwane yesterday...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X