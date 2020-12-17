Businesswoman, project manager face fraud charges
Hawks make arrests over Limpopo shacks scandal
A Limpopo businesswoman whose company is behind the controversial Limpopo temporary shacks and a project manager have been arrested by the Hawks for fraud.
The Hawks arrested the pair during a sting operation in different locations in Polokwane yesterday...
