KZN police arrest 'most wanted hitman' at notorious Durban hostel

Police in KwaZulu-Natal say they have nabbed a “most wanted hitman” sought for a spate of murders at the notorious Glebelands hostel in Umlazi.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said on Sunday that police officers “successfully arrested wanted hitman Thobani Kwazikwakhe Mahobo, 35, also known as Laqhasha.

“He was arrested while hiding in Lamontville. Mahobo appeared before the Umlazi magistrate’s court on two counts of murder and was remanded in police custody until February 22 for further investigation.”

Mbele said it was alleged that in November last year Anele Chutshane and Phumlani Ntozakhe both 27, were shot dead by Mahobo at the hostel.

“They were both certified dead at the scene.

“The accused has a pending assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm case against him after he assaulted his ex-girlfriend while she was inside her room in the Glebelands Hostel in June last year,” said Mbele.