Court amazed by KZN hitman Bhani's precision

One of KwaZulu-Natal hitmen was asked to demonstrate to court on Friday how he managed to shoot his target despite the deceased being flanked by other people.

Mxoleleni Bhani, 30, and his co-accused Mbeko Duma, 29, were on Friday sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder and a further 20 years for being in the possession of various dangerous weapons by the Durban High Court.

During sentencing procedures, Judge Kate Pillay requested Bhani to show to the court how he was spot-on and did not miss his target in the murder he had committed.

"Mr Bhani, please show us as to how you were precise to your target. You opened fire in a public space and the victim was surrounded by other people but nobody else was

injured. How [did] you manage to do it?" Pillay asked.