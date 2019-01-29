Drama mars Glebelands case start

Confusion marred the start of the trial of eight men, including a police officer, accused of being behind a spate of killings at the notorious Glebelands Hostel in Durban.

An attorney representing three of the men withdrew his services because they did not have enough money to pay legal heavyweight advocate Jimmy Howse.

This came as reports also surfaced that two men were killed at the hostel on Sunday night.

Human rights and community activist Vanessa Burger said residents reported hearing gunshots from the old block at the hostel at around 8pm.

"It was later confirmed that two men have been killed. One man was a resident of Block 50, the other was from Block 51," Burger said.

Just before the start of the trial in the Pietermaritzburg High Court yesterday, Durban lawyer Andile Dakale told judge Jerome Mnguni that he was withdrawing his services for accused No1 Bhekukwazi Mdweshu, 37; accused No4 Eugene Hlophe, 30; and accused No5 Ncomekile Ntshangase, 34, because they were not able to raise the funds required by Howse.