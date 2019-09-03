Ex-Glebelands hostel man links cop to Umlazi 'hit squad'

"I started running and I ran between the garage and the tuck shop," he said.

He told the court that after he had taken cover, he saw a man he knew fleeing the scene with a rifle.

Throughout his testimony, the man made no eye contact with the eight accused, except for a few moments when senior state advocate Dorian Paver asked him to point at the person he saw fleeing the scene after the incident.

The man said he knew it was Mdweshu who was fleeing the scene because he recognised his hat.

"There was a hat he liked wearing. It was a brown DH bucket hat. He was limping when he was running away and was carrying a rifle," said the man.

Mdweshu's lawyer, advocate Martin Krog, tore into the witness, asking why he told police, or anyone for that matter, only three years after the incident that he had seen Mdweshu flee the scene.

The man said it was because he was waiting for police to come to him.

"So for some number of years you kept it to yourself and waited for the police to come to you. I put two hypothesis to you: You are either falsely implicating accused one, or you are mistaken," said Krog.

Krog also questioned why the man did not report what he saw to the police officers who arrived on the scene after the incident.

"I did not trust the police who attended the scene," he replied.

The trial, which has entered its second week, was heard in an unusually empty gallery after judge Nkosinathi Chili ruled it would be heard in closed court.

This came after the lead investigator, Col Bhekumuzi Sikhakhane, told the court on Monday that there were concerns about the safety of witnesses after they testified.

According to media reports, Sikhakhane, who is from the KwaZulu-Natal organised crime unit, also revealed that several people who were supposed to be state witnesses had been killed over the years, hence the need for the matter to be heard in camera.

The trial resumes on Wednesday.