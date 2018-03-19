Two more murders linked to Glebelands 'killing fields'

Two people were killed during the weekend at Umlazi’s controversial Glebelands hostel.

Colonel Thembeka Mbhele confirmed that a 27-year-old former Glebelands man was shot dead in a tavern opposite a sports field near Block C on Saturday evening.

“The man‚ a former resident‚ was visiting his parents and went to the tavern. He was shot dead.

"The following morning‚ the body of a Block M resident‚ a 40-year-old male was found a short distance from the building. Initial investigations reveal that the second man was seen at the tavern the previous evening. He was shot once in the head.