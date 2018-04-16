Durban police are investigating the murder of a 29-year-old man at the notorious Glebelands Hostel in Umlazi in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Community activist Vanessa Burger said that Lwando Gladine‚ a resident of Block 53‚ had visited Chief’s Tavern at nearby Reunion with a friend.

“After leaving the tavern‚ instead of returning home‚ he went to Block 55‚ where he was stabbed to death at around 3am‚” she said.

“This is the fifth murder at the hostel since the beginning of the year‚ bringing the total of those who have lost their lives in Glebelands-related murders – both at the hostel and elsewhere – to 107 since 2014.”