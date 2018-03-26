A bail bid in the Durban Regional Court by a band of alleged Glebelands triggermen was delayed by outstanding paperwork on Monday.

The application had been set down for four days and is expected to resume on Wednesday.

Detective Sergeant Bhekukwazi Louis Mdweshu‚ 27‚ Ncomecile Matlala Ntshangase‚ 34‚ Khayelihle Mbuthuma‚ 32‚ Eugene Wonderboy Hlope‚ 45‚ Mbuyiselwa Mahliphiza Mkhize‚ 28‚ Vukani Mcobothi‚ 25‚ and Mondli Talente Mthethwa‚ 28‚ have been in custody since December last year.

The seven were arrested in a series of raids‚ part of a police crackdown on the violence-ridden housing complex.

Their bail application comes a day after police arrested a man they allege can be linked to several murders and attempted murders at the hostel.

Police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said that the attention of investigators was piqued by the suspect‚ who had been posing as an informant.