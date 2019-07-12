"Leadership issues" in the eThekwini municipality have "paralysed" interventions by the office of the public protector to improve living conditions at the notorious Glebelands Hostel.

Deputy public protector Kevin Malunga said on Friday that the public protector could not move forward because "the mayor's on leave and the alleged tiff between her and the city manager".

He was making reference to beleaguered eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede - who is currently on special leave due to her being formally charged in relation to a R208m tender fraud case - and city manager Sipho Nzuza‚ who has reportedly turned state witness in the case.

"We were supposed to do an inspection in loco with the mayor and her team on April 30‚" he said. But Gumede failed to pitch up.

The hostel‚ administered by the eThekwini municipality‚ is considered a hotbed of violence and crime. Comprising of squalid and poorly maintained residential blocks‚ it is overcrowded and rundown.

Gumede is facing charges of fraud and corruption relating to a R208m Durban Solid Waste tender awarded in 2016.

"They [eThekwini municipality] owe us feedback and an action plan. This has not happened‚" Malunga said.