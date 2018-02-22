Killings in the notorious Glebelands hostel in Durban - which have claimed at least 92 lives in the last two years - is linked to pure criminality.

That's according to Advocate Cyril Selepe‚ a deputy director of public prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal. He was giving evidence before the Moerane Commission of Inquiry investigating political killings in KZN.

It was the turn of the National Prosecuting Authority to give evidence on Thursday amid concerns by the families of the people killed in Glebelands that many cases were not brought to court by the NPA.

When asked by evidence leader Advocate Bheki Manyathi for his perspective on Glebelands violence‚ Selepe said: “Glebelands has been troubling all of us in KZN. It has been a problem for years. It keeps one awake at night thinking about what type of an area is that where people are killed like that. It’s disturbing.”

He said he was tasked by the by Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to look into all dockets relating to Glebelands matters and that the simple fact is that witnesses were not willing to come forward with evidence.

He said some witnesses had even declined being placed into the witness protection programme‚ even though they had expressed fear for their lives if they testified against the suspects.

“We try our best with the witnesses. When there are threats against them we refer them to the witness protection programme but some refuse that‚” he told the commission.