The family of 30-year-old Musawenkosi Msomi‚ who was killed at the controversial Glebelands hostel in Umlazi last year‚ got closure when a man was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for his death.

Sanele Nkunzebomvu Thusi‚ 28 was sentenced to life imprisonment in the Pietermaritzburg high court for killing Msomi at Glebelands hostel last year.

He was further sentenced to a total of 34 years imprisonment for another murder‚ attempted murder‚ possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The hostel‚ which is home to more than 20‚000 people‚ has been plagued by hit-style murders and was described as a haven for criminals during the Moerane commission of inquiry into political violence.